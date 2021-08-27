Friday’s Weather: Not quite as hot today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm and muggy with fair skies this morning. No heat advisory today as temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon. Still hot but not quite as hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s today and through the weekend. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at times with a chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon and slightly better chances for rain this weekend. The tropical system that is moving into the Gulf looks to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday into early Monday. Some outer bands of rain could move into East Texas, but most of the impacts from Ida will remain farther east. The extra cloud cover will keep temperatures below average for a few days with a quick warm up by the end of next week.

