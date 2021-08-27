East Texas Now Business Break
Ida strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

(KLTV)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ida is now officially a category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. Hurricane Ida will continue its northwest push toward Cuba this afternoon, making landfall in the northwestern portion of the island at around 7 PM this evening. Ida will then quickly move back over open water in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico where it will quickly strengthen into a major category 3 hurricane by Sunday morning.

(KLTV)

By Sunday evening, Major Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the southeastern Louisiana coast near Houma with sustained winds up to 120 miles per hour and maximum storm surge ranging from 7 to 11 feet. Hurricane Watches are in effect across much of the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines, and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Alabama coast.

East Texas could see some scattered showers and storms from the outer rainbands of Ida but impacts for us are expected to be quite low. Once over land, Ida will then quickly advance north through Louisiana and Mississippi before turning northeast, arriving in the Tennessee Valley very early on Wednesday.

