East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Migrant children spend weeks at US shelters as more arrive

Some immigrant teens say they’ve waited weeks or months in massive facilities and don’t know...
Some immigrant teens say they’ve waited weeks or months in massive facilities and don’t know when they’ll be released to relatives in the United States.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Some immigrant teens say they’ve waited weeks or months in massive facilities and don’t know when they’ll be released to relatives in the United States.

Most children were at these emergency intake sites for less than three weeks in mid-July, but more than 700 kids had been there longer. Advocates question why the Biden administration continues to rely these sites, calling them unfit for young children. They want officials to look at a longer-term fix.

The administration raced to erect the sites five months ago to house a record number of immigrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone.

But even now, with the summer heat, the crunch on the border shows no sign of abating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Moore, 61, of Nacogdoches, was taken into custody in Cherokee County on a charge of...
Nacogdoches man accused of dodging payments for harvested timber
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
State deploys additional 2,500 medical staff to assist with COVID-19 response
Nacogdoches Antibody Infusion Center
State, with local support launches COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Orange, presides as they House prepares to debate voting...
U.S. voting rights events reflect multiracial reform agenda
Roxana Weeks, 8, and sister Farah, 4, stand with their family as students and parents gather...
Texas Supreme Court blocks San Antonio schools’ mask mandate
ETN: Scott Keyes booking holiday travel site 1115-1125
Carthage beats Crosby 27-24
Late win by Carthage caps off first night of high school football season in East Texas