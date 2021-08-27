East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Warm and muggy with fair skies this morning.  No heat advisory today as temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon.  Still hot but not quite as hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s today and through the weekend.  Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at times with a chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon and slightly better chances for rain this weekend.  The tropical system that is moving into the Gulf looks to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday into early Monday.  Some outer bands of rain could move into East Texas, but most of the impacts from Ida will remain farther east.  The extra cloud cover will keep temperatures below average for a few days with a quick warm up by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Moore, 61, of Nacogdoches, was taken into custody in Cherokee County on a charge of...
Nacogdoches man accused of dodging payments for harvested timber
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Nacogdoches Antibody Infusion Center
State, with local support launches COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Nacogdoches
Maddux building material and hardware is one of several lumber outlets in Lufkin that have been...
Lufkin businesses sees lumber prices come down for month of August

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 8-27-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 8-27-21
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
First Alert: Dodging daily downpours in the days ahead
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast