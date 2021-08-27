Mount Enterprise First United Methodist Church still recovering after tornado

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KTRE) - Five months after a tornado struck on March 27, 2021, an EF-2 tornado hit Mount Enterprise’s First United Methodist Church at 120 miles per hour. The church is still recovering from the mass devastation.

Mount Enterprise First United Methodist Church had its world turned upside down as a tornado swept through the area. Billy Bledsoe was the pastor at the time.

“We were having our Passover service here when it came,” Bledsoe said.

And the devastation still lingers as most of the damage remains untouched.

“The church is now into the fifth month of this and it’s a lot to be done, it’s a lot of behind the scenes with insurance companies and contractors so it’s added stress as you carry out the gospel,” Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe said it is not like one element of damage is greater than the other.

“The entire roof has to be replaced. The sheetrock in the entire sanctuary has to be replaced. The carpet … it’s all quite devastating. The bell tower collapsed. The thousand-pound bell is on the floor,” Bledsoe said.

The church has been hosting services at the family center across the road. They are still waiting for materials for the new roof. Once they receive these, they will begin construction.

“What the insurance will not pay we’ve been receiving donations and we’ve had them sent from far and wide different states, but we still need more donations for those to feel led to send them,” Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe said they are relying on donations to finalize the projects.

“So, after something like this where there’s great devastation, great destruction there’s great restoration and great conciliation. And that’s the good thing, that the people are coming together in unity, the people are pulling together and there’s a hope. There’s a new hope. There’s a living hope to rebuild.”

The church hopes to have all projects completed by the first of the year, to help rebuild Bledsoe says donations can be sent to Mount Enterprise First United Methodist Church.

