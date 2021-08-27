New mill announced for Corrigan and research may bring more to East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A major lumber producer in Deep East Texas announced plans to build a second mill in Corrigan. Royomartin says the additional oriented strand board manufacturing facility reflects the demand found in the region.

Investors can clearly see first-hand the huge supply of trees in Deep East Texas. A burning question remains, according to Dean Hans Williams with SFA’s Arthur Temple College of Forestry & Agriculture and the president of the Texas Forestry Association.

“The real question is, ‘That’s great guys. But can you get that wood to my mill?”

Williams will join researchers to find an answer.

“And see what the capacity is in Texas, what the capacity could be or should be, so we have better numbers to inform people who are thinking about investing in East Texas and putting a mill in East Texas, Williams explained.

Royomartin is doing exactly that between Corrigan and Livingston.

Roy O. Martin III, the company’s chairman, CEO, and CFO explained the opportunity in a company video announcement.

“Housing starts jumped over 20 percent in the past year as the millennials are moving from apartments to single families homes in droves,’ Martin said.

Martin stated the plant will increase Texas capacity by over 70 percent, employ at least 50, and start up in 2023.

“So we’re excited to hear that. That’s good for East Texas, and it’s good for the Texas forest landowner,” Williams said.

Williams is cautiously optimistic the industry can do a better job of supplying retail demand, Pandemic issues on workforce, transportation, and production remain.

Market analysts say lumber prices have started to fall, but until demand decreases, consumers won’t see much in savings. Unfortunately for East Texas timber growers, timber price trends continue to drop.

