Peanut butter blondies with chocolate chunks by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trust me when I say that, if you like peanut butter at all, this recipe will make you outrageously happy and will make your children think you are the coolest parent ever.

They are dense, chewy, and the edges are cookie-like, with just a bit of crispness. The flavor of peanut butter is perfect, and biting into the chocolate chunks gives an extra punch of flavor. Perfect.

Peanut Butter Blondie Bars with chocolate chunks

Ingredients:

1 cup plain flour

1 t. baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 stick salted butter, melted and cooled

1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 TBS + 1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter at room temperature (would not suggest using natural for this recipe)

Mama Steph’s Peanut Butter Blondie Bars

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 and line a 9″ square pan with greased foil, letting the foil hang over the sides for easy lifting from the pan after baking.

Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl.

In mixer bowl, whisk butter and brown sugar until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla and mix well; then add peanut butter.

When well-blended, add the flour mixture and mix until just incorporated; then add the peanut butter chips.

Mix until evenly distributed.

Pour into the pan and smooth the top.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out with relatively few crumbs stuck to it.

Cool in the pan for as long as you can stand to wait, then remove using the foil and cut into squares.