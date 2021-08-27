East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pediatric hospitalizations at an all time high in Dallas

Dallas area hospital has no pediatric beds
Dallas area hospital has no pediatric beds(KXAS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, TX. (KGNS) - When it comes to children in north Texas, pediatric hospitalizations for the coronavirus have now surpassed winter peak numbers.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth region, there are no staffed pediatric ICU beds left.

According to the DFW hospital council, there are currently 76 pediatric patients.

For the last several days, Cook Children’s Urgent Care facilities have seen around a thousand patients a day, up from the normal 600 for both COVID-19 as well as other issues.

Cases continue increasing in schools and while there is no vaccine available for anyone under the age of 12, Pfizer is now seeking FDA approval for a booster shot of its vaccine for teenagers 16 and older.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal
High numbers of students, staff with COVID-19 prompts Garrison ISD to close until Sept. 7
A Woodville High School football player was injured in the team's game against Newton Friday...
Medical helicopter airlifts Woodville football player from Newton game
Wells ISD closes campuses for rest of week
Wells ISD extends closure to Sept. 7 due to number of students, staff with COVID-19
Des Shelby (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Diboll police arrest man in connection with Sunday fatal shooting

Latest News

Texas A&M Dorm Burn
Texas A&M students receive a lesson on fire safety at 10th annual Dorm Burn
The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Arianna Cooper of Crockett to be featured on billboard in Times Square
Crockett child to be featured in NYC’s Time Square to promote Down Syndrome awareness
Red Cross sending supplies and volunteers for Ida.
Texas crews are ready to help in Louisiana as powerful hurricane makes landfall
Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal
High numbers of students, staff with COVID-19 prompts Garrison ISD to close until Sept. 7