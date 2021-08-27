East Texas Now Business Break
Slight chance for rain during games tonight

Red Zone forecast
Red Zone forecast(KLTV/KTRE)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Just a slight chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers this evening, but most will stay dry.

Partly cloudy and a little breezy at the start of this evening’s games, then the wind should settle, and the humidity will certainly take over. Warm temperatures are likely, but it is August, so that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Enjoy the games and Download the KLTV/KTRE Red Zone App.

