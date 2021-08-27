Texas doctor warns social media users about milk crate challenge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It has become the latest viral challenge, sparking plenty of social media jokes and memes and doctors are telling people to skip it all together.

People stack up milk crates and then try to walk on them.

Lakhristy King recorded video of a woman recently doing the challenge outside a gas station in Dallas.

She fell and hit the ground hard.

King didn’t know the woman but stayed with her until paramedics arrived; fortunately, the woman survived.

Dallas pediatrician, Dr. Marcial Oquendo says many of these viral challenges end with a trip to the hospital.

Dr. Oquendo says, “At this point the hospitals are not the place we want people to go especially for something that we can definitely avoid and prevent. We don’t have a lot of hospital beds available for kids and adults for things that we can prevent like this. We want to keep the beds available for the pandemic that we’re trying to deal with.”

He’s also asking parents to be aware of the “Milk crate challenge” and explain to their kids why they shouldn’t try it.

