East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

U.S. voting rights events reflect multiracial reform agenda

Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Orange, presides as they House prepares to debate voting...
Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Orange, presides as they House prepares to debate voting bill SB1, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.((AP Photo/Eric Gay))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - In the nation’s capital on Saturday, multiracial coalitions of civil, human and labor rights leaders are convening rallies and marches to urge passage of federal voter protections that have been eroded since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Satellite marches and rallies are planned for dozens of other cities, including Atlanta, Houston, Miami and Phoenix, all in states where laws imposing voter restrictions have been adopted or are in question.

Advocates said a major hurdle remains in the Senate, where there isn’t enough support to sidestep the filibuster and pass the voting rights legislation along party lines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Moore, 61, of Nacogdoches, was taken into custody in Cherokee County on a charge of...
Nacogdoches man accused of dodging payments for harvested timber
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
State deploys additional 2,500 medical staff to assist with COVID-19 response
Nacogdoches Antibody Infusion Center
State, with local support launches COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Some immigrant teens say they’ve waited weeks or months in massive facilities and don’t know...
Migrant children spend weeks at US shelters as more arrive
Roxana Weeks, 8, and sister Farah, 4, stand with their family as students and parents gather...
Texas Supreme Court blocks San Antonio schools’ mask mandate
Carthage beats Crosby 27-24
Late win by Carthage caps off first night of high school football season in East Texas
Late win by Carthage caps off first night of high school football season in East Texas
Late win by Carthage caps off first night of high school football season in East Texas