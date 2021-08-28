East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park sold under specific conditions

The Greater Wynnewood Zoo has been sold under the condition that it will not be used as a zoo...
The Greater Wynnewood Zoo has been sold under the condition that it will not be used as a zoo in the future.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The greater Wynnewood exotic animal park has been sold and a strict condition of that will keep exotic animals from returning to the property anytime soon.

In June of 2020 Big Cat Rescue Founders Carole and Howard Baskin took control over the Greater Wynnewood Zoo after a lawsuit against previous owner, Joseph Maldonado Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, ordered him to surrender the property.

For months the former exotic animal park sat vacant under the Baskins control.

“It was an easy decision to sell the zoo we never intended anything else,” said Big Cat Rescue advisory board chairman Howard Baskin.

The park recently sold for $140,000, with a catch.

“We put into the recorded documents from ever being used again not just to house exotic animals but really to have any affiliation with Joe Exotic, tiger king, or any of that,” Baskin said.

New owners Nelly and Francisco Vasquez will not be allowed to use the property as a zoo.

Animal rights activist groups are thrilled to know it won’t be used the way it was before.

“When they bring non-humans into it or anybody else who cant protect themselves then it gets serious and they should really really think about that before they take any steps in that direction,” said president and founder of Showing Animals Respect and Kindness.

According to Howard Baskin the Vasquez’ are known for fixing up properties.

For the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue, the goal of the sale stipulation is to take back the narrative and that this will help put an end to the mistreatment of animals.

“Our desire is for the 20 years of what we view as abuse of animals that went on there to just be forgotten over time.”

Another way the Baskins are hoping to bring attention to the mistreatment of exotic animals is the new film they are involved in, The Conservation Game.

The documentary follows a former police officer as he attempts to uncover a connection between celebrity conservationists and the exotic animal trade.

There’s no word yet on what the Vasquez’s plan on doing with the property but Carole Baskin says she thinks it would make a great RV park

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal
High numbers of students, staff with COVID-19 prompts Garrison ISD to close until Sept. 7
A Woodville High School football player was injured in the team's game against Newton Friday...
Medical helicopter airlifts Woodville football player from Newton game
Wells ISD closes campuses for rest of week
Wells ISD extends closure to Sept. 7 due to number of students, staff with COVID-19
Des Shelby (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Diboll police arrest man in connection with Sunday fatal shooting

Latest News

The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Arianna Cooper of Crockett to be featured on billboard in Times Square
Crockett child to be featured in NYC’s Time Square to promote Down Syndrome awareness
Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal
High numbers of students, staff with COVID-19 prompts Garrison ISD to close until Sept. 7
Wells ISD closes campuses for rest of week
Wells ISD extends closure to Sept. 7 due to number of students, staff with COVID-19
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4