WEBXTRA: Tyler man hoping to win USA Championship Mullet Contest

A Tyler man is looking to win the USA Championship Mullet Contest. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Justin Honore
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man is looking to win the USA Championship Mullet Contest.

Fernando Rios, who has advanced to the finals of the Mullet contest, is a Tyler native and is a nurse at one of the area hospitals.

Rios started growing the mullet two years ago, and he plans on donating all his hair after the contest to Locks of Love, an organization that gives donated hair to sick children who lost their hair due to their illness. You can vote for Rios up until Sunday at midnight here.

