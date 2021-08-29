East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Kennard ISD’s leadership chooses to extend COVID-18-related closure to Sept. 7

Kennard ISD
Kennard ISD(Kennard ISD)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the number of students and staff members who are currently sick with COVID-19, Kennard ISD’s leadership has decided to extend the district-wide closure until Sept. 7.

“Based on the number of students and staff members who are currently ill, showing symptoms for COVID-19, the district will remain closed until Tuesday, September 7, 2021.” a post on the Kennard ISD Facebook page stated. “The health and safety of staff and students are of the utmost importance as we are taking this very seriously. Please continue to keep our staff members, students, and families who are ill and recovering in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Facebook post stated the hoe is that the extended closure will allow infected individuals enough time to self-quarantine and recover.

All extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be canceled until Sept. 7, the Facebook post stated.

“At this time, our existing calendar will not need to be adjusted for the time we are off, the Facebook post stated. “Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly but was made to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 specifically within Kennard ISD and our community.”

The Facebook post encouraged parents and guardians to stay informed by checking the school’s website and Facebook page on a regular basis.

“During this temporary closure, we encourage parents and guardians to monitor your child’s health and contact our office at (9036) 655-2161 if you have any questions, as some staff members will be available to answer your call.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Woodville High School football player was injured in the team's game against Newton Friday...
Medical helicopter airlifts Woodville football player from Newton game
Des Shelby (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Diboll police arrest man in connection with Sunday fatal shooting
Source: Groveton ISD Facebook page
Groveton ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to rising number of students, staff with COVID-19
West Sabine ISD's leadership has decided to cancel classes Monday because of ongoing power...
West Sabine ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to spread of COVID-19 among students, staff
Dr. Ed Dominguez
Dr. Ed says it’s time to go back to basics to combat Delta variant

Latest News

Pictured is the entrance to the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin. (Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook...
Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo offering free admission to Hurricane Ida evacuees
West Sabine ISD's leadership has decided to cancel classes Monday because of ongoing power...
West Sabine ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to spread of COVID-19 among students, staff
Churches meet in person for services but encourage masks and the vaccine
Local churches in Lufkin host services and encourage masks to stop the spread of COVID-19
A Tyler man is looking to win the USA Championship Mullet Contest. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Tyler man hoping to win USA Championship Mullet Contest