Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo offering free admission to Hurricane Ida evacuees

Pictured is the entrance to the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin. (Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page)(Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With Hurricane Ida bearing down to make landfall in Louisiana, Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo is offering free admission to evacuees from coastal cities adversely affected by the storm

Gordon Henley, the zoo’s executive director, said all evacuees need to do is present an ID from an impacted area to the zoo’s admission staff to receive free admission.

“Our thoughts are with all affected by Hurricane Ida,” Henley said.

The Ellene Trout Zoo is located off the loop in Lufkin at 402 Zoo Circle. The zoo is currently open, and it will close at 5 p.m.

For more information about the Ellen Trout Zoo, visit the attraction’s website.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

