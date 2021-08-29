East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

New Orleans Saints will practice 3 days at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium due to Ida

New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - After the team evacuated Lousiana ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, the New Orleans Saints will be practicing at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, according to ESPN.

Quoting the Associated Press, the EPSN story said the Saints are scheduled to work out at AT&T Stadium Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Then the team will take a break before heading into the regular NFL season. New Orleans is supposed to open at home on Sept. 12 in a game against Green Bay.

“Ida made landfall south of New Orleans on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the U.S.,” the ESPN story stated.

Concerns about the hurricane prompted the New Orleans Saints to move the kickoff for yesterday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals from 8 p.m. Eastern Time to 1 p.m. Eastern Time before the game was eventually canceled, the EPSN story stated.

Hurricane Ida’s arrival came on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. During that time, the Saints were forced to move for the entire 2005 season, the EPSN story stated. New Orleans set up operations in San Antonio, and they played their home games there and at LSU in Baton Rouge.

“Last year, the Saints stayed home when Hurricane Zeta hit New Orleans in late October, with coaches and other team officials riding out the storm under generator power at the team facility,” the ESPN story stated.

To read the full ESPN article, click here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Woodville High School football player was injured in the team's game against Newton Friday...
Medical helicopter airlifts Woodville football player from Newton game
Des Shelby (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Diboll police arrest man in connection with Sunday fatal shooting
Source: Groveton ISD Facebook page
Groveton ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to rising number of students, staff with COVID-19
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
West Sabine ISD's leadership has decided to cancel classes Monday because of ongoing power...
West Sabine ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to spread of COVID-19 among students, staff

Latest News

Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal
High numbers of students, staff with COVID-19 prompts Garrison ISD to close until Sept. 7
West Sabine ISD's leadership has decided to cancel classes Monday because of ongoing power...
West Sabine ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to spread of COVID-19 among students, staff
Red Zone Week 1 highlights
Red Zone Week 1 highlights
Source: Groveton ISD Facebook page
Groveton ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to rising number of students, staff with COVID-19