East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Odessa resident celebrates 105th birthday with members of the community

ODESSA RESIDENT TURNS 105
ODESSA RESIDENT TURNS 105
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dorothy Nelms celebrated her 105th birthday today and she was surrounded by members of the community honoring her special day.

The birthday parade was organized by Meals on Wheels, the city of Odessa, and members of Greater St. John’s baptist church.

It was a bigger turnout than expected.

“I was amazed at the numbers that turned out. It really took me by surprise. I was thinking maybe a few but this was tremendous. Odessa really showed up”, says Morris St. Clair Nelms, a son of Dorothy Nelms.

While nearly a hundred people showed up to support Nelms, part of that is a popular phrase Nelms lives by.

‘My favorite saying is not to be angry at anybody”, says Mrs. Nelms.

At 105 years old Nelms is still as lively as ever.

“I thank god that she’s still here and she still has her memory and she’s sharp-witted. She’s kind of bashful today but she will tell you how the cow ate the cabbage. She is definitely has her wits about her and we thank God that she’s still able to do that”, says Nelms.

Not only was this a big celebration, but the city of Odessa proclaimed August 28th as ‘Dorothy Nelms Day’.

“I’m thankful that the city saw fit to make this her day and I hope that those that partake of it for the rest of the time and adhere to her beliefs of not being mad at nobody and just take it easy”, says Nelms.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Woodville High School football player was injured in the team's game against Newton Friday...
Medical helicopter airlifts Woodville football player from Newton game
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Des Shelby (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Diboll police arrest man in connection with Sunday fatal shooting
Source: Groveton ISD Facebook page
Groveton ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to rising number of students, staff with COVID-19
Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal
High numbers of students, staff with COVID-19 prompts Garrison ISD to close until Sept. 7

Latest News

The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Arianna Cooper of Crockett to be featured on billboard in Times Square
Crockett child to be featured in NYC’s Time Square to promote Down Syndrome awareness
Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal
High numbers of students, staff with COVID-19 prompts Garrison ISD to close until Sept. 7
Wells ISD closes campuses for rest of week
Wells ISD extends closure to Sept. 7 due to number of students, staff with COVID-19
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4