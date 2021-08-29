East Texas Now Business Break
‘Rising from the ashes’: Members celebrate rebuild after 100-year-old church destroyed in fire

(Photo by Rusty Garrett)
(Photo by Rusty Garrett)(KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT
MOOREVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The smell of fresh wood permeated the newly built Mooreville United Methodist Church as worshipers gathered on Sunday to consecrate the building.

The new building stands as a close replica to the previous 108-year-old church building that burned down in a fire in February 2019.

The historic Falls County church had been Central to the Mooreville and Chilton communities. Church members said when it burned down that night in 2019, a gap was left. For the past two and a half years church members held fundraisers to rebuild.

The chairman of the church’s building committee Mike Davis said the new building cost over 1 million dollars.

During Sunday’s consecration service first responders who responded to the church fire in 2019 were present and honored by the congregation. Former pastors in the church’s 150-year-history were also in attendance.

After prayers and thanksgiving church members and their visitors enjoyed a lunch together in the church’s brand new kitchen.

While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, church leaders say the community was determined to bring back the church despite facing difficulties with accessing building materials and a worker shortage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

