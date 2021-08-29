Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! This afternoon was warm and humid again with highs ranging in the lower 90 degrees for most of the area. Most of the day was fairly dry, but as Hurricane Ida continues to push further inland in southern Louisiana, outer rain bands from this storm system have begun to push into the far eastern portions of our area. These rain bands will only bring some scattered showers and isolated thundershowers to East Texas this evening and potentially tomorrow as well, so rain is by no means a guarantee. By Monday afternoon Ida is expected to take a turn more to the northeast away from us, which means our rain chances are set to drop down quickly by late Tuesday. Other than the few scattered showers and isolated thundershowers we could see Mon-Tues, most of us are set to remain dry throughout the bulk of the upcoming work week as higher pressure begins to build in just to the north of us. With drier conditions and more sunshine, temperatures are going to quickly warm back to the hot and humid middle 90s through at least Saturday of next week.

