Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies to start the day, but this afternoon we should see a bit more sun. Partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers. Highs today in the low 90s, maybe a few spots hitting the mid 90s. Showers should be ending around sunset, but we cannot rule out an isolated overnight shower. Monday morning lows in the mid 70s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Low rain chances stick around today through the entire seven day forecast period, however next weekend, rain chances favor Deep East Texas.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this week, and highs above normal for a few days. Overall, once Hurricane Ida moves out of Louisiana, our weather will return to what we’d usually expect for late August. Regarding Ida, as of 7AM CST, the following information is current. Ida remains a Category 4 Hurricane, considered “Major”. Sustained winds are up to 150mph, only seven away from being classified a Category 5 Hurricane. Ida is expected to make landfall later today as a Category 4 Hurricane just west of Grand Isle, LA. Hurricane Warnings, Tornado Watches, Tropical Storm Warnings, among other watches/warnings; remain in effect this morning. In addition to the tornado and wind threats, as much a foot or more of rain is possible in some areas along the Louisiana coast. We will definitely be keeping our friends to the east in our thoughts and prayers the next few days.

