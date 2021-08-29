VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program

East Texas Now Business Break
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill refunds.

The Veterans Educational Assistance Program (VEAP) was a precursor to the Montgomery GI Bill. The program would see veterans pay $2,700 of their own money, which the government would match with $2 for every $1 donated.

However, veterans who only used a portion of their bill or didn’t lose it at all could be due for a refund.

Veterans who have passed away can still have money given to their next of kin.

Army Veteran Keith Sledd says while he remembers using all of his VEAP money in the 1980s, those who didn’t could get a much needed financial boost.

“A lot of people have been struggling over the last year due to COVID’s impacts on the economy,” he said.

“It could’ve impacted their job, or some other ways of how they made a living. So, this is a little bonus that might help them get through a hard time.”

More information on VEAP refunds can be found on the GI Bill Portal page.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

