Wells ISD extends closure to Sept. 7 due to number of students, staff with COVID-19

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - Because of the number of students and staff members who have COVID infections, the leadership of Wells ISD decided to extend the current closure to Sept. 7.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce an extension to our closure,” Wells superintendent Jill Gaston said in a letter that was posted on the Wells ISD Facebook page. “We had truly hoped that 5 days away would clear up any ‘normal’ back-to-school illnesses, but it has not.”

The letter stated that 19 percent of Wells ISD’s 258 students are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Six percent of the students have tested positive for the illness. Also, 15 percent of the school district’s employees are showing symptoms as well.

“We met remotely as a COVID Response Tea and communicated with the Cherokee County Health Department for making this tough decision,” Gaston wrote in the letter. “This decision was made based on the data gathered, the fact that quarantine time is generally 10 days, and with full support from the Cherokee County Health District.”

The letter said Wells ISD administrators will be available remotely the week of August 30, so they can continue to have the meetings with parents that had already been planned.

‘If you have meetings planned, we will have these remotely,” the letter stated. “Administration will be in touch tomorrow.”

Gaston also said in the letter that she will be working this week to update Wells ISD staff, students, and parents about any calendar changes.

“We know this is a hardship, and this was the last thing we wanted to do,” Gaston said. “We hope that this time away will allow students and employees to heal.”

According to the letter, Tina Glover will be available by appointment Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. for rapid COVID-19 testing. E-mail Glover at tglover@wells.esc7.net to make an appointment.

“We are also working with the Cherokee County Health Department to provide additional testing and vaccination availability in our county,” Gaston said in the letter.

