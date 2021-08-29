West Sabine ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to spread of COVID-19 among students, staff

PINELAND, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the number of students and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, West Sabine ISD’s leadership has decided to close all WSISD campuses until Sept. 7, according to a notice to parents.

“As the year has progressed, there has been a surge in the number of students and staff who have tested positive and have had household exposures as well as the impact from the deaths and illness in the community to warrant a school closure,” Dr. Carnelius Gilder said in a letter sent out to West Sabine ISD parents and guardians. “The health and safety of our students and staff are of utmost importance, and we are taking this matter seriously.”

Gilder went on to say that while the district’s leadership understands that the closure will pose an inconvenience to many of the school district’s parents and guardians, action needed to be taken to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“This 10-day period will allow infected individuals proper time to self-quarantine and recover and allow our cleaning staff to deep clean and sanitize our buildings more,” Gilder wrote in the letter.

The letter also said there will be no remote instruction done during the closure.

“All extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be canceled until 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2021,” the letter stated. “At that time, sponsors, directors, and coaches may resume practices to prepare for their weekly competitions and performances.”

Gilder said the district’s leadership will be looking at the WSISD calendar t see if any changes need to be made.

“Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly but was made out of a necessity to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Gilder said in the letter. “I believe it is apparent that our community had been hit hard with this virus.”

The superintendent encouraged parents and guardians to stay informed by checking the school district’s website and Facebook page.

“During this temporary closure, please monitor your child’s health and contact us if you have any questions,” the press release stated.

