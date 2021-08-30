Conference Committee reaches agreement on state election bill

East Texas Now Business Break
ETN: Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes on special legislative session
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Senate Bill 1 is making progress through the Texas Legislature. The Conference Committee Report on SB 1 has been signed and filed in both the Senate and the House, according to State Sen. Bryan Hughes’ staff.

According to Hughes’ staff, neither the Senate nor the House may consider the bill for at least 14 hours.

Hughes has said the bill includes “commonsense reforms” to protect election integrity in Texas. SB 1 passed 18-11, despite an overnight 5-hour filibuster.

“(SB1) cracks down on those vote harvesters, those paid political operatives who try to coerce voters, who try to mislead voters, who try to get in between the voter and her ballot. We will not have that in Texas,” Hughes said to East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler during a recent interview.

The filibuster was undertaken by Sen. Carol Alvarado, a Democrat from Houston, for twelve hours. According to the Texas Tribune, Alvarado followed filibuster rules and didn’t sit, or even lean against the podium, during the filibuster, nor did she have any water to drink. She stood in tennis shoes as she read from papers in front of her. However, he said when the filibuster ended Thursday, the Senate passed the bill that Alvarado opposed.

The bill then went to the Texas House, but it stalled because many Democratic state representatives left Texas to prevent the chamber from having the two-thirds quorum required by Texas law.

Previous story: Sen. Hughes says senator’s filibuster unsuccessful against ‘commonsense reforms’ of voting bill

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

