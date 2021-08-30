East Texas Now Business Break
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain near pandemic peak in Deep East Texas

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Deep East Texas has remained steady since Sunday.

According to the Texas State Department of Health Services (DSHS), 167 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year.

Additionally, the Texas DSHS also reported that 61 adults in Area H are in the ICU for COVID-19, while 22 patients were admitted for the virus within a 24-hour period. However, there are currently 0 pediatric COVID-19 patients in Area H.

