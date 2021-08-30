First Alert: Remaining hot with a slight chance of rain

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a hot, but good-looking day in East Texas as the skies were truly blue.

We do have some slightly drier air working into our part of the state since we are on the back side of what is now Tropical Depression Ida.

With Tropical Depression Ida lifting northeast toward the Tennessee River Valley tomorrow, there will be a moisture tail that will feed into the low-pressure system. That tail will be close enough to us to put in a 20% chance of isolated rain showers for Tuesday afternoon. Outside of any showers, it will be partly sunny and hot as daytime highs top out in the middle 90′s.

Wednesday’s rain chance will go up to 30% as we will have another moisture tail try to set up nearby. Most areas will be dry, but a few residents will get in on a couple of downpours in the afternoon hours.

Once we transition toward the end of the week and this weekend, a ridge of high pressure starts to flex its muscle over Texas.. This will lead to sunny, hot, and dry weather as we enter the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Look for lows in the lower 70′s and daytime highs in the upper 90′s under lots of blue sky and sunshine. If there is a silver lining to our end of week and Labor Day weekend forecast, it is that the humidity values will not be too oppressive. It will be a dry heat, more or less.

With mainly dry conditions expected in the next week, you may want to turn on your sprinkler systems to give those lawns and gardens a drink of water.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.