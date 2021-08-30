East Texas school closures due to COVID-19

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of school districts have closed for the week of Aug. 30 as the number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students continues to grow.

Schools will be added to the top of this list as announcements are made.

Gladewater ISD

Gladewater has cancelled school for the rest of this week due to illness. All GISD campuses will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 7 as a result of widespread COVID-19 illness among students and employees. Extracurricular activities are also cancelled through Saturday, the district posted to its social media pages.

Hemphill ISD

Hemphill ISD campuses will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 6 due to an outbreak of COVID-19. There will be no extra-curriculars during that time.

Newton ISD

Newton ISD campuses will be closed through Labor Day. This closure extends to all extracurricular and athletic events. The district said the closure is to stop the spread of germs.

Frankston ISD

On Tuesday, Frankston Independent School District will close all of its campuses until Tuesday, Sept. 7 in order to complete a deep cleaning of all its facilities, including transportation. The closure is NOT extended to extracurricular events or athletic events. Parents are encouraged to contact the appropriate director or coach for further information regarding those activities.

Leverett’s Chapel ISD

Leverett’s Chapel Independent School District announced Monday morning that it will close all school campuses through Labor Day. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the decision to do so was made due to a number of faculty members being out sick for “COVID-related reasons.” The closure extends to all athletic and extracurricular activities, as well.

Wells ISD

Because of the number of students and staff members who have COVID-19, the leadership of Wells ISD decided to extend the current closure to Sept. 7.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce an extension to our closure,” Wells Superintendent Jill Gaston said in a letter that was posted on the Wells ISD Facebook page. “We had truly hoped that five days away would clear up any ‘normal’ back-to-school illnesses, but it has not.”

Kennard ISD

Due to the number of students and staff members who are currently sick with COVID-19, Kennard ISD’s leadership has decided to extend the district-wide closure until Sept. 7. All extracurriculars and sports are cancelled, too.

West Sabine ISD

Due to the number of students and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, West Sabine ISD’s leadership has decided to close all WSISD campuses until Sept. 7, according to a notice to parents. All extracurriculars and sports are cancelled, as well.

Groveton ISD

Based upon the number of students and staff who are currently ill, showing symptoms, and testing positive for COVID-19, all GISD campuses will be closed until September 7. In addition, all extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be canceled until 2:30 p.m. on September 6.

RELATED: Dr. Ed Dominguez recommends going ‘back to basics’ to combat the Delta variant

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.