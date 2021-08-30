East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Masks, COVID tests could prevent at least half of school infections, study shows

By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Masking and testing could help prevent coronavirus infections in at least half of susceptible K-12 students, according to research by North Carolina State University.

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of infected students by three-quarters, the research shows.

The same research said that without any mitigation measures, between 75% and 90% of susceptible students may get infected in the first three months of school.

Susceptible students are those who aren’t vaccinated or don’t have natural immunity. That’s estimated to be up to half of incoming students.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, some 36% of children 12 to 15 and 46% of those 16 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are not yet available for children younger than 12.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal
High numbers of students, staff with COVID-19 prompts Garrison ISD to close until Sept. 7
A Woodville High School football player was injured in the team's game against Newton Friday...
Medical helicopter airlifts Woodville football player from Newton game
Wells ISD closes campuses for rest of week
Wells ISD extends closure to Sept. 7 due to number of students, staff with COVID-19
Des Shelby (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Diboll police arrest man in connection with Sunday fatal shooting

Latest News

More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Wildfire forces thousands from popular Lake Tahoe resort
Texas Capitol
Texas COVID-19 bills allow school mask mandates, prevent ‘vaccine passport’ lawsuits
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts
In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta...
EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions
How to stay safe after a tropical storm
Tips for staying safe after a tropical storm