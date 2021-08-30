Monday’s Weather: Slight chance for rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures aren’t much cooler this morning, but light north winds are dropping the humidity which makes it feel a bit better. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with temperatures reaching the lower 90s this afternoon. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but most places will remain dry. That very slight chance for rain will remain in the forecast through midweek, but then high pressure moves back in and cuts off the chance for rain through the weekend. Expect temperatures this week to be near average for this time of the year with highs in the lower to mid 90s and lots of sunshine through the weekend.

