Newton ISD closes all campuses through Labor Day

(Source: Newton ISD Facebook)
(Source: Newton ISD Facebook)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWTON, Texas (KTRE) - All campuses in Newton Independent School District will be closed through Labor Day.

Newton ISD made the announcement Monday afternoon, noting that classes would resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The closure also includes all extracurricular activities and athletic events.

“Parents are encouraged to keep their children at home and help reduce the spread of germs,” the announcement said.

There was no information given whether this was due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

