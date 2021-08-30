Sabine County WNBA legend inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas (News release) - East Texan and former New York Liberty point guard Teresa Weatherspoon was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco on Saturday.

A native of Pineland, Texas, Weatherspoon was a two time Kodak All American and Wade Trophy winner who led Louisiana Tech (1984-1988) to the 1988 NCAA women’s basketball title. In the championship game, Auburn led 31-15 at half behind Ruthie Bolton’s 16 points but Weatherspoon held her scoreless in the second half to help clinch a 56-54 victory for Louisiana Tech.

One of the greatest players in WNBA history, Weatherspoon was an original member of the league in 1997. The five time WNBA All Star started 220 straight games for the New York Liberty and led the team to three WNBA Championship appearances. During game 2 of the 1999 WNBA finals “Spoon” made “The Shot”, a 50 foot 3 pointer to beat the Houston Comets and tie the series at 1-1.

She retired as the Liberty’s all time leader in assists (1,338) and steals (465). Weatherspoon was also a two time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (1997 & 1998). She won a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics and a bronze medal at the 1992 Olympics. Today, Teresa is an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans.

She is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (2010), the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2019) and was named one of the Top 15 Players in WNBA history.

The 2020-21 class includes: Olympic medalists Leroy Burrell and Michelle Carter, former Kansas Chief’s LB Derrick Johnson, former Houston Texan punter Shane Lechler, five-time US Olympian runner Francie Larrieu Smith, Dallas Cowboy legends DeMarcus Ware and Charlie Waters, and former Baylor Lady Bear Sophia Young-Malcolm.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Museum chronicles the heroes and legends of the Lone Star State sports at all levels, including high school standouts, Olympians and professionals. Established in 1993, the organization’s mission is to preserve the legacies of all inductees and the history of sports in Texas to educate and inspire guests of all ages. Home to nearly 400 Texas Legends, the museum houses Texas Tennis Museum and Hall of Fame and Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

