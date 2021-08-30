East Texas Now Business Break
Texas COVID-19 bills allow school mask mandates, prevent ‘vaccine passport’ lawsuits

Texas Capitol
Texas Capitol(KCBD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - State Sen. Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) on Monday filed four new bills covering an assortment of issues relating to COVID-19, including barring Gov. Greg Abbott from banning mask mandates at public schools.

Senate Bill 92 would prevent “private clauses of action” from being brought against private businesses which require proof of vaccination (aka vaccine passports) for entry.

Senate Bill 93 would allow for private venues, as defined by Section 327.001 of the Business & Commerce Code, which are permitted or licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption to require proof of vaccination for entry.

Senate Bill 94 allows for school districts to enact mask mandates.

Senate Bill 95 would prohibit the governor from issuing executive orders that ban school districts from enacting and/or enforcing mask mandates.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott added to the special session agenda items that would address whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

