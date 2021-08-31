East Texas Now Business Break
AMBER Alert issued for two Cherokee County children

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for Jesse Ray Schmidt (center).(Courtesy TX Alerts)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two children are believed to have been abducted from Cherokee County Monday night.

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday for Ashlynn Wells, 10, and Desmond Wells, 11, both were last seen at the 11200 block of Highway 84 in West Rusk according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office reported they went missing at around 1:15 p.m. on Aug 30th, 2021.

Ashlynn Wells, 10, is described as a white female with blue eyes and blond hair and is 5′2″ and weighs 109 pounds.

Desmond Wells, 11, is described as a white male with brown eyes and blond hair and is 5′5″ and weighs 154 pounds.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Police believed they were in the company of 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt. Schmidt is described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair and is 5′10″ and weighs 160 pounds. Schmidt, is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children contact The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office at 903-683-2271.

