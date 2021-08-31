Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for second straight day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area continue to set new records for the second day in a row.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that as of Monday 181 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year. Sunday’s report showed 170 hospitalizations.

Texas DSHS also reported that there are nine ICU beds available in Area H, three more than the previous day.

