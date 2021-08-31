East Texas Now Business Break
FBI: Texas shooter possibly inspired by foreign terrorists

Investigators are looking into whether a Texas man was inspired by foreign terrorists when he...
Investigators are looking into whether a Texas man was inspired by foreign terrorists when he fatally shot a Lyft driver in a Dallas suburb and opened fire in the police station of another suburb where officers shot him.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARLAND, Texas (AP) - Investigators are looking into whether a Texas man was inspired by foreign terrorists when he fatally shot a Lyft driver in a Dallas suburb and opened fire in the police station of another suburb where officers shot him.

Police say Imran Ali Rasheed ordered a Lyft in Garland on Sunday, then killed the driver, Isabella Lewis. Her stolen car was later found outside a police station in the neighboring city of Plano, where Rasheed began shooting and was fatally shot by officers.

FBI agent Matthew DeSarno says he left a letter indicating he “may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization.”

