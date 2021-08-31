First Alert: Remaining hot with a slight chance of a cooling downpour

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a hot and sun-filled day with a few showers popping up this afternoon. The scattered rain showers will wane once the sun goes down just prior to eight o’clock this evening.

We have you down for a 30% chance of scattered downpours in play for Wednesday afternoon. Outside of any showers, it will be partly sunny and hot as daytime highs top out in the middle 90′s and heat index values topping out around 105-degrees.

With the heat indices getting back up over 105-degrees, we do have Heat Advisories now issued for Wednesday through 7 p.m. They will encompass Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties.

Thursday’s rain chance will then come in at 20% as we sit under a partly sunny sky with highs in the middle-to-upper 90′s.

Once we transition toward the end of the week and this weekend, a ridge of high pressure starts to flex its muscle over Texas.. This will lead to sunny, hot, and dry weather as we enter the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Look for lows in the lower 70′s and daytime highs in the upper 90′s under lots of blue sky and sunshine. If there is a silver lining to our end of week and Labor Day weekend forecast, it is that the humidity values will be lower and not too oppressive. In other words, it will be a dry heat for the Piney Woods.

