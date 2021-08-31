East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Longview burger shop shuts down temporarily after fire

4400 block of Gilmer Road, Longview
4400 block of Gilmer Road, Longview(KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters were summoned to a burger shop where an oven caught fire.

The Longview Fire Department responded to the call in the 4400 block of Gilmer Road shortly after noon on Tuesday.

According to the LFD, an oven for cooking burgers caught fire. They were able to put it out with a water can in just a few minutes.

Burger IM had to shut down for a brief period to be inspected by the health department and do some cleanup. There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
Clerk for Cherokee County judge charged with tampering with government record
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
This year's forest festival had about 25,000 guests (Source: KTRE Staff)
Forest Festival committee announces changes to 2021 event lineup

Latest News

The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches pop up market designed to empower black owned businesses
Crockett Fire Department
Mother, son die in Crockett house fire
Lufkin vs Nac
Nacogdoches, Lufkin set for 102nd meeting
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested