Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another nice start to the day with fair skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon.  Another chance for an isolated shower, but anything that develops will be very isolated.  Temperatures today will reach the mid 90s.  Another slight chance for a few more isolated showers or thunderstorms is in the forecast for tomorrow, but after that, rain chances remain slim through the weekend.  Temperatures will stay at or just above average with highs in the mid 90s.  Another very slight chance for rain will return late weekend and increase a tiny bit into early next week.

