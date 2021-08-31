East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches County United Way kicks off this week

By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches United Way will have its Bright Days campaign kickoff Tuesday evening. As last year, the goal is $300,000. It marks another year of fundraising during a pandemic.

Tough decisions must be made about fundraising events. Still, organizers believe if donors came through last year, they’re likely to do the same thing this year.

“I think it’s still to hold fast the course so we can make it happen,” said campaign chair Kinnie Reina. “Right now, we do have about 30 campaigns committed, so a lot of our older, steady organizations are on board with us.”

Caroline Garner, Nacogdoches County area United way executive vice-president, is hopeful as well.

“We have in the back our mind that these events might have to be shelved or postponed again, but we want to go forward. Take the steps the best we can.”

The Do-Dat Barbque was postponed until next year. And Tuesday evening’s kick-off event was moved outside to the Fredonia Brewery.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Nacogdoches safe haven for New Orleans family who escaped Ida
