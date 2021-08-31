East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches safe haven for New Orleans family who escaped Ida

By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There are many families taking refuge in Nacogdoches from the ravages of Hurricane Ida.

Sophia Clements and Roger Rice of New Orleans said Nacogdoches was the first place they could find an available hotel room.

Unlike Hurricane Katrina, roger rice evacuated this time.

“You learn from your mistakes, you know what I’m saying? So, yeah, that’s what it was. I mean, as far as Katrina. I didn’t want to repeat the same thing. Talking about it, you see all the dead bodies,” he remembers.

Sophia Clements said, “Katrina, I had three kids under the age of three. This time I had a little 8 year old, so I really didn’t take that chance. I had to leave my daddy behind.  And that was so hard for me because my daddy just beat cancer.”

The family plans to stay in Nacogdoches until the New Orleans infrastructure improves.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

