Report: Cowboys cut DiNucci, Gilbert

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It looks like quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert will not be part of the Dallas Cowboys this season.

NFL Network insiders Tom Pelisero and Ian Rapoport are reporting that the two are some of the first cuts this week by the team as the Cowboys try to finalize the 53-man roster.

DiNucci and Gilbert were in competition with Cooper Rush for the backup position behind a returning Dak Prescott. DiNucci led the team in preseason passing, going 35-of-66 for 348 yards with two touchdowns but his four interceptions did not help his case.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

