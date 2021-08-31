Some Texas electricity customers won’t have to pay winter bill

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some Texas electricity customers can breathe a sigh of relief nearly six months after a devastating winter storm.

Thanks to a recent settlement, customers of Griddy Energy won’t have to pay for those sky-high electric bills they saw during the deadly storm that shut down much of texas in a deep freeze in February.

Hundreds of people died from freezing cold and from carbon monoxide poisoning while burning fuels indoors.

In March, the attorney general filed a suit against the company for “false, misleading and deceptive adverting and marketing practices”.

The company offered a wholesale electricity rate rather than a fixed rate, which left everyone with massive bills to pay when the winter storms caused the price of energy to skyrocket.

Griddy Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy the month they were hit with the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.