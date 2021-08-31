Texas officer responding to suicidal person call wounds man

TEXAS CITY (AP) - Officials say a police officer in southeast Texas has shot and wounded a man while responding to a call about a suicidal person.

Texas City police Cpl. Allen Bjerke told The Galveston County Daily News that the wounded man was taken to a hospital via helicopter after he was shot late Tuesday morning.

He said police planned to review body camera video and issue a statement later Tuesday.

Bjerke said the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and Galveston County District Attorney’s Office would be taking over the investigation of the shooting.

