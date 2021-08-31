East Texas Now Business Break
Texas residents previously convicted of unlawfully carrying firearm can have records wiped clean

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting tomorrow, people previously convicted for unlawfully carrying a gun can have their records wiped clean.

The law to carry without a permit in Texas starts September 1, and one statute in the law will allow those previously convicted before September 1, to be eligible for this opportunity.

The conviction for unlawfully carrying a weapon is easy to attain being a class A misdemeanor, but it can make it hard for people to meet their basic needs.

“It can exclude you jobs, it can stop you from getting government licenses, it can effect your gun rights, it can even make it difficult to rent an apartment,” said Ryan Brown, attorney at Blackburn & Brown. “It can really affect you for your whole life.”

The process for getting the conviction wiped starts by filing a lawsuit with a judge ordering for it to be expunged.

Next, every local agency you were involved with must be contacted leading up to the FBI requesting that it is erased from their federal database.

Brown recommends people get legal assistance in this process since each case is evaluated on an individual basis.

“For say a felony comes out of the same offense, then you may not be able to expunge the unlawful carry of a weapon,” said Brown. “It just depends on how it plays out.”

The process to make this change can soon allow those previously convicted to secure jobs, licenses, and housing.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

