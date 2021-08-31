Texas Tech pregame party on Sept. 11 to feature Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Football pregame party is set to feature an appearance by a very tall special guest in a free show at Raider Alley.

On September 11, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will be performing as DJ Diesel in the Historic Engineering Key of Texas Tech.

This show is free to all fans.

The Red Raiders will play Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m., September 11, tickets are still available.

