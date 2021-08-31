East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tickets limited for Nacogdoches, Lufkin football game

Lufkin vs Nac
Lufkin vs Nac(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Tickets will be limited to the Friday night rivalry game between Nacogdoches and Lufkin.

Tickets will only be available for purchase by students participating in spirit groups or competing in the game that will be used by family members.

According to NISD Spokesperson Les Linebarger, the only exception to this will be season ticket holders for Nacogdoches. Their tickets will be honored.

Linebarger said this has nothing to do with COVID-19 but with ongoing issues in the two communities the past few months. Linebarger said the district is just being cautious.

On January 29, 2020 a Nacogdoches high school student was shot outside of a Panther Gym where Lufkin was hosting Nacogdoches. The student was shot by two people not attending the game. The final game between the two in 2020 had limited attendance as well as the two games in 2021. During this summer there were several shootings that took place that allegedly were tied to two rival gangs between the communities.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after getting hit by pickup on SH 7 in Nacogdoches County
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, released to CPS
Clifford and Lynn Dufrene will return to Lockport La with extra cargo from Nacogdoches: a...
Hurricane Ida brings unexpected addition to evacuated family
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
Clerk for Cherokee County judge charged with tampering with government record
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings

Latest News

Red Zone Seg A
Red Zone Week 2 schedule
2021 RZ Top 10 Week 2
Red Zone Top 10 Week 2: Chapel Hill joins the list, Waskom climbs up the rankings
Red Zone Preview
Red Zone Preview
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19