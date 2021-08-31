Tickets limited for Nacogdoches, Lufkin football game

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Tickets will be limited to the Friday night rivalry game between Nacogdoches and Lufkin.

Tickets will only be available for purchase by students participating in spirit groups or competing in the game that will be used by family members.

According to NISD Spokesperson Les Linebarger, the only exception to this will be season ticket holders for Nacogdoches. Their tickets will be honored.

Linebarger said this has nothing to do with COVID-19 but with ongoing issues in the two communities the past few months. Linebarger said the district is just being cautious.

On January 29, 2020 a Nacogdoches high school student was shot outside of a Panther Gym where Lufkin was hosting Nacogdoches. The student was shot by two people not attending the game. The final game between the two in 2020 had limited attendance as well as the two games in 2021. During this summer there were several shootings that took place that allegedly were tied to two rival gangs between the communities.

