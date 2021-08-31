East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a low chance for an isolated shower. Deep East Texas has the greatest opportunity for a shower today, but we can’t rule one out in northern areas either. Highs today will be in the mid 90s, and evening temps in the 80s. Overnight we cool down into the mid 70s yet again, and highs for your Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for showers tomorrow. A cold front to our north should help drive some showers into East Texas for us.

Mostly sunny skies for us Thursday through the beginning of next week with highs generally a degree or two above normal, in the mid 90s. We’ll stay dry for the first half of the weekend before low rain chances return to the forecast by Sunday. As of 10AM, Tropical Depression Ida was 60 miles WNW of Huntsville, Alabama, moving NE at 15 mph. Flooding will continue to be the primary threat as this tropical system moves through the Tennessee River Valley into New England.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after getting hit by pickup on SH 7 in Nacogdoches County
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, released to CPS
Clifford and Lynn Dufrene will return to Lockport La with extra cargo from Nacogdoches: a...
Hurricane Ida brings unexpected addition to evacuated family
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
Clerk for Cherokee County judge charged with tampering with government record
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-31-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-31-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-31-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 8-31-21
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
First Alert: Remaining hot with a slight chance of rain