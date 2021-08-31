Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a low chance for an isolated shower. Deep East Texas has the greatest opportunity for a shower today, but we can’t rule one out in northern areas either. Highs today will be in the mid 90s, and evening temps in the 80s. Overnight we cool down into the mid 70s yet again, and highs for your Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for showers tomorrow. A cold front to our north should help drive some showers into East Texas for us.

Mostly sunny skies for us Thursday through the beginning of next week with highs generally a degree or two above normal, in the mid 90s. We’ll stay dry for the first half of the weekend before low rain chances return to the forecast by Sunday. As of 10AM, Tropical Depression Ida was 60 miles WNW of Huntsville, Alabama, moving NE at 15 mph. Flooding will continue to be the primary threat as this tropical system moves through the Tennessee River Valley into New England.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.