Walmart offering COVID-19 booster for immunocompromised

The retail giant is offering booster shots in addition to the regular COVID-19 vaccine.
The retail giant is offering booster shots in addition to the regular COVID-19 vaccine.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Walmart is now offering booster shots for immunocompromised patients in addition to providing normal COVID-19 vaccines to the general public.

Additional doses are only authorized for individuals who have certain medical conditions or treatment plans, or those who have undergone a solid organ transplant. Walmart includes a list of qualifying treatments before allowing individuals to schedule an appointment for their next dose.

In addition, the retail giant cites CDC guidelines stating that additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines should be administered at least 28 days after a second dose.

While Walmart is currently only offering additional doses to immunocompromised patients, its corporate office announced that it plans to offer booster shots to the general public this fall once they are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company stated that it expected the recommendation to come in the next few weeks.

Interested parties can schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots via Walmart’s COVID-19 portal.

Walk-ins are welcome during pharmacy hours for first and second shots.

