City of Lufkin to begin algae clean-up at area lake

Press release:

The City of Lufkin will begin clean-up next week on several types of algae invading an area lake.

Over the past two years, the City has fought a losing battle against duckweed, alligator weed, floating primrose, and filamentous algae in Jones Lake, a 7-acre body of water nestled inside Jones Park in North Lufkin.

During that time, the City has tried several avenues of algae mitigation:

• treating the water

• adding Tilapia every spring because they feed on the vegetation

• installing an aerator that discourages growth by preventing sunlight from reaching the bottom of the lake

• having city workers in boats wrestle algae from the water

Because the algae continued to thrive, the City reached out to the Angelina Neches River Authority and the Angelina County Extension Office for guidance, according to Asst. City Manager Jason Arnold.

“ANRA told us we were going to ‘lose the lake’ if the growth continued,” Arnold said. “They recommended bringing in an expert to identify the specific vegetation and a plan to eradicate it.”

That is when the City contacted Blue Gill Aquatic Restoration. The Nacogdoches-based company specializes in the treatment and restoration of lakes and ponds. The project outline includes algae removal using a floating excavator, water treatment, two more aerators and blue tint which together prevent sunlight from reaching the lake bottom.

“All of those things will work together to prevent the algae from growing back as quickly,” Arnold said. “In the spring, we’ll be able to add more Tilapia.

We don’t anticipate having any more problems. Even if we do, we’re better educated and prepared on how to handle it.”

The project is expected to take three to four weeks and will begin on Sept. 6. Though the park will be open throughout the process, Arnold is asking park goers to be cautious around the heavy equipment.

“It will be neat to watch, but we just ask that people stay back and stay safe,” Arnold said. “It’s going to look a little rough during the process, but the end product will be gorgeous.”

