COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas decline slightly

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area have declined slightly.

According to the Texas State Department of Health Services, Trauma Service Area H recorded 176 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, which is down slightly from the record of 181 hospitalizations on Monday.

Lab-confirmed COVID hospitalizations make up 45.13% of the total hospital capacity in Area H

